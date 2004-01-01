Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he doesn’t intend to take another job after leaving the Reds for at least a year, whenever that might be.

Klopp has been at Liverpool for more than seven years, making it the longest spell of his managerial career to date after just over six years at Mainz and seven full seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

The German was previously tipped to leave Liverpool in 2024 at the end of his last contract, but then went on to sign fresh terms earlier this year until 2026.

“If I end the contract in Liverpool, then nothing will definitely be done for a year,” he told Bild.

Klopp has also not ruled out becoming Germany national team coach before he retires, a job to which he has been regularly linked in recent years.

"It's not completely out of the question that I'll be the national coach at some point. But it has to fit. And so far it hasn't,” the two-time Bundesliga winner explained.

In the past, Klopp has confirmed his plans to return home to Germany at some point in the future, whether to coach or just enjoy retirement. That was in 2016, at which point he also declared his intention to retire before he turns 60, which is now only four and a half years away.

“I certainly will [return to Germany] to live, but I don’t know if I will be back there as a coach. The day will come when I say, ‘thanks, it was a pleasure’,” Klopp told RND at the time.

“It’s very, very unlikely that I will still be sitting on the bench when I am 60. And, if at the end of my career I only got to coach Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, then it will certainly have been three fantastic clubs.”

Klopp will have just celebrated his 59th birthday when his current Liverpool contract expires in 2026.