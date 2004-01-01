Jurgen Klopp Confirms Jordan Henderson Will Miss Arsenal Game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will miss Monday's match against Arsenal, with Thiago Alcantara in contention to make his full Reds debut.

Henderson was substituted during the victory at Chelsea with a thigh problem and has not trained during the week. His withdrawal at Stamford Bridge saw Thiago make his Liverpool bow from the bench and the Spaniard impressed during his first 45 minutes.

Klopp also confirmed that, while Joel Matip will not be available, Joe Gomez is back involved with the squad. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German said: "I think Joe should be back today [Friday] in training, that's what everybody told me - and nobody told me something different since. Billy [Koumetio] is back in training.

"Joel not, pretty much. Hendo not yet, that was clear - this game is for sure too early. I think that's it, pretty much."

When asked if Thiago will make his full Liverpool debut, Klopp answered: "We will see, we will see. We have a few days to train, some boys have to recover from last night [Thursday], so we will see how we set up against Arsenal.

"I have an idea, but why should I make the decision today when we have time until Monday? But he is in contention, for sure. Yeah, let's see."

While Liverpool have not lost in the league at Anfield in three years, Klopp is aware that Arsenal represent a sterner test than in recent seasons. The Gunners have also won their opening two league matches.

Speaking about Arteta's impact at Arsenal, Klopp said: "The structure of the team he sets up is exceptional - balance between offence and defence is really good.

"You can see good organisation and freedom for the players, using them in the right places. He has changed the whole mood in the whole club."