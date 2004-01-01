Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's plans for January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool fans not to expect much more from the Reds in the January transfer window, but refused to rule out making a move if the right deal arises.

Liverpool moved early to snap up Dutch star Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, parting with an initial £37m to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United, who had been expected to win the race for the 23-year-old.

Asked whether fans can expect more business from Liverpool, Klopp left the door open but made a point of highlighting the Reds' conservative record when it comes to past windows.

“I am now seven years and a few months here and every transfer window is pretty much the same,” he said. “We talk about these things as though money wouldn’t play a role. Like, ‘Who cares’.

“It is never like this, that you could just spend money. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you can read is, ‘Who next?’

“It is like we didn’t have a team, honestly. We cannot play like Monopoly. We never did and I don’t understand it.”

He continued: “Of course, we cannot just spend and never could, surprisingly. We always sorted our situations and it is a big part of my philosophy, really working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them we need another player for that position or that position.

“With Cody, it is obvious. Not only because we have that void [on the left] now, the quality he has, the timing is perfect - if we waited until the summer he would be more expensive or someone else would have picked him.

“It is clear that you need real quality in all positions and probably two teams on the same level that you can rotate, and that is what we try to prepare.

“That somebody is now surprised when I say we will not now start splashing the cash - that should be really clear. Again, if there is something we can do - and that means the right player and financial situation - we will do it. And if not, then not.”

90min understands Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is a target for Liverpool this month, with Tottenham also interested in the Moroccan World Cup star.