Jurgen Klopp confirms 'serious' hamstring injury for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back on the sidelines after suffering what he described as a 'serious' hamstring injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started just nine Premier League games for the Reds last season, was forced off in Liverpool's friendly victory over Crystal Palace earlier in July and has not been seen since.

Ahead of the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday, Klopp confirmed that he does not expect Oxlade-Chamberlain back for a while.

"It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer," Klopp said. "But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Fortunately for the 28-year-old midfielder, Liverpool also confirmed that he will not need to undergo surgery, which should accelerate his recovery time.

Klopp also gave an update on the fitness of reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who, like first-choice Alisson, has been ruled out for the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday through injury, leaving Adrian set to start the game.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after holiday,” Klopp said.

“He came back and first training [session] felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine."