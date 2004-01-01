Jurgen Klopp confirms three new Covid-19 cases in Liverpool's squad

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool have three new positive cases of Covid-19 in their playing squad, alongside more infections among their staff.

The Reds have had to do without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in recent weeks due to positive test results, though Van Dijk and Fabinho did feature in the 1-0 defeat at Leicester a few days ago.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Klopp said: “We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it’s not so cool in the moment.

“I’m not [able to reveal the names] because we still have to make the whole processes, getting a proper PCR and all these kind of things, but you will see the day after tomorrow on the teamsheet. It will be pretty clear then who is affected or infected.”

When asked if Liverpool could ask to postpone the Chelsea game, he added: “Not yet, but we don’t know.

“We never had this kind of proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players had it, for us it’s more every day another one. Staff happens now more and more often, so as I said before it feels like a lottery in the morning when you stand there and you wait for the result. It was now pretty much day by day always one case – today another one.

“We have to wait, the boys are not even in yet, so we have to wait. In this moment, probably not but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

If the fixture was to be called off, it would join Southampton's clash with Newcastle and Leicester's fixture against Norwich in being postponed on New Year's Day weekend.

Liverpool remain without Takumi Minamino and Thiago, with Klopp further stating: “I would say Taki is probably closer, he is running outside.

“Thiago, not yet. It means for him, it might take a little bit longer. It’s a hip issue which we don’t have an idea where it’s coming from, so we have to be a little bit patient with that.”

