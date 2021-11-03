Jurgen Klopp cools tensions with Diego Simeone over handshake snub

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he has no problems with Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone after the pair again did not shake hands following Wednesday's game.

Simeone's decision to sprint down the tunnel and leave Klopp hanging during the first meeting between these two sides last month caused a lot of controversy, and all eyes were on whether the pair would shake hands second time around.

However, in between the two games, Simeone revealed (via The Athletic) that he does not agree with shaking hands after any match and he did not plan to indulge the UK 'custom' by greeting Klopp after the match, and that's exactly what went down.

Simeone argued that his actions were not a sign of disrespect towards Klopp, and after the final whistle, the Liverpool boss confirmed he had not taken it as such.

"It's absolutely no problem at all," he told his post-match press conference. "I know Diego doesn't like these kind of things and I am not the biggest handshaker on the planet and want to annoy people with my handshaking.

"He doesn't like it and I didn't go over, but that doesn't change my respect for him and the work he is doing."

First half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were enough to fire Liverpool to a 2-0 win, and the Senegal forward was also involved in another moment of controversy in the first 45 as he was fouled by Atletico centre-back Felipe, who was surprisingly shown a straight red card for what appeared to be a pretty innocuous challenge.

Felipe cynically tripped Mane on the counter and most expected to see him shown a yellow card, but after refusing to go over to the referee to receive his punishment, the Brazilian was surprisingly shown a straight red, with some believing his dissent may have earned him an early bath,

"So, I didn't see in the first place that it was a red card," Klopp confessed. "For me, it was a yellow card.

"And I saw it back and then you see that the foot is high and hits his Achilles, so it's a decision [of] the referee. I think of the law it's a red card.

"So do I want the other team going one man down? No, not at all. I think we were the better side already against 11 but with an intense schedule we have, I think it is very important that you control the game after that a lot, and we did that."