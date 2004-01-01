Jurgen Klopp 'couldn't be more proud' of Liverpool win at Milan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoke of his pride at the Reds' 2-1 Champions League win at Milan on Tuesday night.

The Serie A leaders needed a win to stand any chance of qualifying for the last 16, while Liverpool had already topped the group but were also playing for a place in history: a win would make them the first English side to win all of their six group games.

They fell behind to a Fikayo Tomori goal, but Mohamed Salah's strike and Divock Origi's header turned the game around and Liverpool cruised to victory despite making eight changes to their starting lineup.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Klopp was asked how proud he was of his side.

"Very, because of the sixth game to be honest," he began. "I think when I said before the game I chose the lineup because we want to win the game, everybody was like 'hmm'.

"But we needed fresh legs today, we needed desire to play this game, it was really difficult in the hectic schedule. We have to always be on fire for the next game.

"What the boys did tonight, I could not be more proud, it was an incredible game. I'm so happy about so many things I saw tonight.

"We won the game but the performance was absolutely outstanding. Having 21 shots - 21 times we finished a situation off - so many situations where we played outstandingly well, and defended with passion and organisation."

Nat Phillips came in at centre-back and won his battle with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, even beating the legendary striker with a Cruyff turn in his own box.

Klopp was caught on camera reacting joyfully to the piece of trickery from the lofty defender and was asked about it post-game.

"Nat in that situation, I didn't see it - it was only from distance," Klopp admitted. "But I'm really looking forward to seeing it for the first time. We talked in the dressing room about it and it was a tricky one."