Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is not interested in Golden Boot battle with Erling Haaland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that new striker Darwin Nunez does not care about getting into a battle with Manchester City's Erling Haaland and is simply focused on helping the team.

The two big-name strikers both made expensive moves over to the Premier League's top two this summer and have endured mixed results during their short time in England. Nunez struggled massively during pre-season but has since scored in both the Premier League and Community Shield, while Haaland struggled in the latter but has two goals and an assist to show from his first two league games.

The narrative surrounding the two strikers writes itself, but according to Klopp, it's not one that Nunez is interested in.

“I don't know Darwin well enough yet but at the moment he is just concerned that he can score for us and set up goals for us or whatever,” Klopp said.

“I think at the moment he isn’t bothered about comparisons or rivalries, not at all. But if there was a situation towards the end of the season about goalscoring or whatever then there could be, yes.

“I don't think Mo Salah would look at that either yet. It was always clear that Haaland at City would work out. It's a chance-producing side and he is a finisher so it was always clear and that is why it is not a surprise or whatever.”

Klopp was also quick to rubbish the idea that he may have set Nunez a goal target for his debut season at Liverpool.

“No I didn't - of course no," he said bluntly.

Nunez came off the bench in both of his appearances to date but will be pushing for a start on Monday when Crystal Palace come to town.