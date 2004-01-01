Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper Alisson after his error gifted Wolves an opening goal in Saturday's 2-2 FA Cup draw.

After an impressive start from the Reds, they soon found themselves 1-0 down as Alisson's sloppy pass was easily intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who tapped home into an empty net to give Wolves an unlikely entry into the game.

After the match, Klopp acknowledged the mistake but was keen to remind fans just how often Alisson has bailed out other teammates in the past.

"It was a good start, a dominant start," he told ITV. "We played really good football moments and then we concede. The goal should not happen, but we all know how often Ali saves our backsides.

"They had counter-attacks before then, it is always dangerous when [Adama] Traore gets the ball. We could see that. We came back with a fantastic equaliser, everything was clear at half time what we wanted to improve and change to cause them more problems.

"Then it was a dominant performance before they got a foot in the game and we didn't win enough challenges from there. They caused us massive problems. We kept the problems in the game. The equaliser was unlucky, but he should not be able to work into our box."

The game also marked the debut of winter arrival Cody Gakpo, who put on a safe, composed showing on the left side of Liverpool's attack.

"He fitted into the game," Klopp said of his new signing. "It was not easy for a first step. We cannot expect it to be perfect, but he showed good signs. We have to get him in better positions but that will come no doubt."