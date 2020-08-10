Jurgen Klopp Defends Liverpool Transfer Activity as Fans Get Restless

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool fans over the club's lack of signings this summer, insisting that not disrupting their title winning team is preferable to bringing in a plethora of fresh faces.

The Reds ran away with the Premier League title last season to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years, but the £11m signing of left back Kostas Tsimikas remains their only new addition thus far.

Kostas is a Red! ? pic.twitter.com/FTTxtGSlpr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2020

Title rivals Manchester City have already attempted to address their defensive issues with the £41m acquisition of Nathan Ake, and they are rumoured to be plotting a blockbuster move for Lionel Messi, while Chelsea's big off-season continued as they brought in three new signings in the space of three days.

The Reds have been linked with Thiago Alcântara - with Bayern Munich holding out for £30m - but Klopp insists Liverpool's thriftier approach this window has its benefits.

"Every year it is harder," Klopp said [via the Daily Mail]. "Was it easy last year? For sure not. It looked in moments like it was but that was only because we were a result machine. That is the only reason. It was hard in every game. We had to fight so hard.

'If you make a lot of changes to a squad that is good. But it is better in the long term than the short term because you need to get used to each other. It is not a big advantage - it is a little advantage - but we are used to each other. We know what we are doing in specific moments.

"We know we have to mix it up with a sensational attitude and a sensational desire in the game. It is not about the players anybody will sign.

"Motivation will not be our problem. I don’t see it. Will we lose games? I don’t like it but probably, yes. It is how we deal with the different situations. Will we win a game? Hopefully yes, it is a different challenge. So all these kinds of things, nothing really changes."