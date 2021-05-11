Jurgen Klopp defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid Man Utd rotation backlash

Jurgen Klopp has defended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for making ten changes to his Manchester United side in the 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday evening, claiming he 'would have done the same'.

The Red Devils' loss meant that Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League took a severe hit, and Solskjaer has been criticised for rotating his starting lineup too heavily for the clash with the Foxes.

But Liverpool coach Klopp has leapt to his Norwegian counterpart's defence, believing that Man Utd's fixture list of three games in five days is 'a crime', and admitted he 'would have done the same' in Solskjaer's position, as quoted by Neil Jones.

"It was the lineup I expected. He has to make these changes.

"I said it 500 times - to play Sunday - Tuesday - Thursday is a crime. It's not Solskjaer and the players' fault. Would I have done the same? Yes. You have to."

The result puts Liverpool's hopes of edging into the top four in doubt, as they sit seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with only four games remaining. The Reds must also travel to Old Trafford to take on Man Utd on Thursday evening, where a defeat would leave their Champions League ambitions in tatters.

Solskjaer had defended his actions at the final whistle, claiming that Man Utd is his only 'concern' and called for his players to 'come together'.

"My job is for Manchester United and my concern is the Manchester United fans.

"What they think about my team, what they want from my team and that we come together as one and show what Manchester United is."

Leicester were victorious on Tuesday after Caglar Soyuncu grabbed the winner for the Foxes, following goals from Luke Thomas and Mason Greenwood. The defeat also meant Manchester City mathematically won the Premier League title, giving them an unassailable ten-point lead over Solskjaer's side.