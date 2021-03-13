Jurgen Klopp delighted with 'dirty victory' over Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his side's ability to grind out an ugly win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday to bring an end to their Premier League losing streak.

The Reds had lost their last two matches in the competition and entered the game with six defeats in their last seven outings, but they were back to winning ways at Molineux thanks to a goal from former Wolves man Diogo Jota on the stroke of half time.

Diogo Jota scores on his return to Wolves. ? pic.twitter.com/Gl9om5Ruk7 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 15, 2021

It was hardly a vintage performance from the defending champions, but after the game, Klopp was adamant that he did not care in the slightest and was simply happy to see just how much his side were prepared to work for the three points.

"It's all about the result," he told Sky Sports. "It was a big fight. We won three dirty points, and I'm fine with that if that's what it takes to try to get back on track.

"We had very good moments where we should have done better offensively. Defensively the whole game was really good. didn't like the start; we weren't active enough. But we improved a lot and defended well, and that was the main target today."

Just like Klopp, left-back Andy Robertson hailed what he felt was an 'ugly' victory at an important stage of the season for Liverpool.

"We probably won ugly and that has been lacking this season," he added (via BBC Sport). "We dug deep, kept a clean sheet, Alisson did what he had to do and we got the three points.

"It's two teams perhaps not happy with where they are in the league - Wolves are so much better than where they are. Let's see where we finish up. It's about building momentum now. A few teams dropped points this weekend so it's about closing the gap to them."

Jota scored the only goal of the game against Wolves | Pool/Getty Images

On Jota's goal, Klopp added: "There were a lot of really good football moments. The goal we scored was beautiful.



"I thought the goalie would have saved it but in the end the ball goes in, which was important for us. We got the three points, and everything was fine.



"It's been hard for the team, but there was a lot of good news tonight and, most important, we got the three points. We want to go into the [international] break with a positive feeling and we have it."

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!