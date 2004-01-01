Jurgen Klopp demands more after Liverpool make semi-final history

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to give all they can in the final stretch of the season to win more trophies and ensure this season is a success.

An unprecedented quadruple remains on the cards for Liverpool, who have already won the Carabao Cup. They are in the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League, and they sit just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It's the first time in Liverpool's history that they have made it to three semi-finals in the same season, but ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with City, Klopp admitted that such records are meaningless without the silverware to show from it.

“Imagine if we had done the same for five years, heh? That would be great! Three semi-finals and winning nothing. The world is not ready for this kind of success..." he said sarcastically.

“I’m really happy for the boys. It is so difficult to do something that our fathers and grandfathers didn’t do already.

“This specific thing, nobody did it in this club so it is really special. But, yeah... I know if that is the success this year, it will not be seen as success in the future.”

The quadruple, however, is the kind of history that would never be forgotten, but Klopp stressed that Liverpool are not thinking about taking things that far at this point.

"We don’t think about the quadruple,” he added. “Imagine if I was to sit here and you would not ask me about it but I would just constantly start referring to the quadruple. If I did that you would think I was completely mad.

“[The City game] is massive, huge, brutal. But we get nothing from it because three days later we play against Manchester United.

“We are not short of confidence and we don’t need any reason to want to be successful. Yes, winning against City would be outstanding, it doesn’t happen too often for anybody in the world of football and if you can achieve it, outstanding.

“But they are crazy good. There is not one percent that if we win we are a step closer to whatever you want to call it. It means we are in the final of the FA Cup, which would then mean we play against Crystal Palace or Chelsea and none of them are somehow like a tourist.

“So we don’t think about it for a second until after the game. We don’t look further and at the ‘bigger picture’. That is not how it is, at least not for me.”