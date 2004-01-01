Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.

The Reds succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday evening, stretching their winless run to three games to open their Premier League campaign.

The run marks Liverpool's worst start to the league season for a decade, with the defeat to Erik ten Hag's men condemning the Reds to their first loss in the Premier League in 2022.

And Klopp says he felt immediately better after the clear-the-air talks that he held with his players.

"There was no discussion. I was getting things off my chest," said the German. "The good thing about this meeting is I feel much better after it!

"It is not that I shout at the players, not at all, it is about putting things in perspective, what we did well and what we didn’t do well.

"Everything is judged, but in the end only one thing is important and that is what we think ourselves about it. We cannot do things to please the outside world, to make crazy challenges and get a red card. We never were that and we will never be that.

"For us and for me, it is clear what we have to do. I cannot go into detail but of course we talk about pretty much everything, especially the important things for us, and try to exclude the not so important stuff."

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield as Klopp's side look to get their season back on track.

