Jurgen Klopp 'didn't like Liverpool body language' in Brighton draw

Jurgen Klopp has blasted his Liverpool players for their attitude in the 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday, criticising their 'body language' after throwing away a two-goal lead at Anfield.

The Reds looked to be cruising against the Seagulls, but goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard brought the visitors level and they fought hard to leave Anfield with an unexpected point.

Plenty to lament at the final whistle | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Klopp was left frustrated by Liverpool's two-goal collapse at the final whistle, admitting that the draw 'feels like a defeat' while hitting out at his players for their poor 'body language' in the second half.

"It feels like a defeat," Klopp began. "It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

"The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky, if you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.

"Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem."

The draw means Liverpool have slipped to three points behind current leaders Chelsea, who earned a convincing 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. The Reds next face a tough clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield, before travelling to east London to take on an in-form West Ham United.