Jurgen Klopp Discusses Liverpool Pre-Season Plans Amid Coronavirus Fears

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are aware of the threat that the coronavirus could pose, but have yet to change any plans regarding their pre-season schedule.

The coronavirus epidemic has resulted in the Chinese Super League being postponed, as well as Serie A games being postponed and/or played behind closed doors to minimalise further health and safety risks.

With the virus causing concern in sporting events around the world, Premier League clubs are beginning to take precautionary actions, but Liverpool currently have decided not to change any plans or impose any new rules at the club as of yet.

Speaking to reporters, ​quoted by Goal, Klopp said: "Not yet, over pre-season we've not thought of changes yet,"

Klopp further discussed the impact of the virus and acknowledged its seriousness, calling it a societal problem, adding: "But if you [the media] come in here and don't shake hands, I'm now only two metres away from you, so whatever you have I probably can't avoid getting it as well. We had an interview outside and were even closer.

"We take it really serious, but you can't avoid everything. It's not a football problem, it's a society problem, what we all have in common, so I think everybody is thinking about it at the moment."

Goal also notes that some Premier League clubs, such as ​Newcastle, have imposed rules against shaking on the training ground, in order to minimise any risk of infection.

Steve Bruce has banned handshakes at Newcastle because of the coronavirus:



"There's a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning - we've stopped that on the advice of the doctor." ❌欄 pic.twitter.com/GnKQ47l168 — Goal (@goal) February 28, 2020

But while other clubs are suddenly imposing such rules, Liverpool are currently maintaining the status quo around the football club:

"For us it's the same," Klopp said. "We can't do anything different to that and I think in the moment everyone takes it serious. We've not told anyone not to shake hands, but then we haven't said you have to shake hands. We have all these disinfection places where we can wash our hands, but is that enough? We don't know."

Despite the situation in England currently being under control, the possibility of the ​Premier League being halted has been considered.

So far, there are no plans to suspend play in England, but the chance remains there for as long as it continues to affect other sporting events worldwide. ​The future of Liverpool's impending league win would not be guaranteed, should the league be suspended.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with just 11 games to play.