Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp has confessed that Liverpool would have to be 'stupid' not to be interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer and are looking to lure Bellingham back to England, although they will have to fend off interest from both Manchester City and Real Madrid to do so.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Klopp did not shy away from admitting Liverpool's interest in Bellingham but did his best to avoid giving too many details away.

"Jude is a great player who we obviously know," he said. "We would be stupid if we didn't have him on the screen. But there is nothing more to say about it at the moment."

Asked whether there was any truth to the reports that Liverpool had already met with Bellingham's family to discuss a move, Klopp insisted: "These things don't work at all because he's under contract with Borussia Dortmund and that doesn't work without consent. So it's not true."

Dortmund have ruled out offloading Bellingham in January and 90min understands the German side have made an offer to the midfielder to try and keep him beyond the summer, urging him to delay his expensive transfer like former teammate Erling Haaland, who is now shining with Man City.

That being said, all three of Liverpool, City and Real believe they have made a compelling case to Bellingham and it is now up to the 19-year-old, whose contract runs until 2025, to make the final decision on his future.

Recently, Klopp confessed that he had no idea how much Bellingham would cost, admitting the teenager is a truly special talent.

"I don't like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional," said the Liverpool manager.

"If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while, 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age. "They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional.

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it.

"I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development."