Jurgen Klopp dismisses speculation over Liverpool future & thanks fans for support

Jurgen Klopp has come out swinging at speculation over his Liverpool future, reassuring fans they don't have to worry about his mental state.

Social media has been awash with messages of support for Klopp amid a tough period, both for Liverpool and in his personal life. The German lost his mother last week, and was unable to attend the funeral back in his home country as a result of travel restrictions.

In the wake of Saturday's defeat to Leicester, a banner was displayed at the Kop end of Anfield displaying the simple message 'Jurgen Klopp YNWA.'

Liverpool fans unveiled a banner supporting Klopp | Michael Regan/Getty Images

That defeat, and his emotional press conference that followed, also bred reports about his future. While some well-meaning voices suggested he could take a short break from management to recharge his batteries, others went as far as to claim he could leave Liverpool altogether in the weeks ahead - a bit of a sensationalist take, considering his recent success and the strong bond he has with the fans and players.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's clash with RB Leipzig, Klopp said: "I don't need a break. Everyone knows privately it has been tough time but it wasn't just last three weeks, it was longer before that. We always deal with it as a family 100%.

"I heard about both [the banner and future speculation]. I don't feel I need special support in the moment but it is nice. Rumours of me quitting or taking break? Not true.

"Thanks for all the support, people tell me about it. I am very grateful for it. But they can think about other things as nobody needs to worry about me.

We’re LIVE with the boss ahead of the Reds’ return to #UCL action ?️



All the latest team news and more before our clash with @RBLeipzig_EN ?

https://t.co/wqIwLdeKVo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2021

“We do it for our people. I’d prefer to fight this fight with our people in the stadium so we can show real unity and togetherness. We fight together still but in different places.”

Club captain Jordan Henderson spoke later at the same press conference and was similarly dismissive of suggestions Klopp could step aside.

“I don’t think I even need to comment on something like that," he said. "Someone’s sat behind a keyboard making rumours up about the manager and the players. There’s no truth in it.”