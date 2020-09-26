Jurgen Klopp 'Doesn't Expect' More Signings Before Transfer Deadline

Jurgen Klopp has insisted there won't be any further incoming transfers at Liverpool this summer, reaffirming that he is happy with his squad after a surprisingly active window.

The Reds were poised for another quiet summer, following the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. However, the Anfield recruitment team still managed to find the funds to for a couple of deals which caught many off-guard.

Fans thought Christmas had come early when Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota were signed over the course of one fateful weekend to join fellow new arrival Kostas Tsimikas, and with the seal broken, many had anticipated further business before the window closes on 5 October.

Centre-back in particular has been an area of concern, with injuries to Joel Matip and Joe Gomez leaving Klopp short of established options. However, the German believes recruiting new talent is not the way to solve his minor injury crisis.

The boss has provided further detail on the absence of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip at Stamford Bridge ?#CHELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020

“I don’t expect a lot to happen to be honest," he told reporters ahead of the visit of Arsenal on Monday. "You think you are well covered, we have three absolutely top centre-halves, young players in line, Fabinho at the back if you want, and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days and that is not nice.

"But you cannot solve that in the transfer market. That is just not possible.

“We will not even try if nothing more serious happens. I hope we don’t have to try that. If the situation stays like it is at the moment then there will be nothing. All the rest, we are in quite a good place squad-wise and what the outgoings will be I have no idea at the moment. We will see.”

The nod to potential outgoings is no surprise, as Liverpool are expected to sell some fringe players before the deadline to free up space on the wage bill and balance the books on the near £80m outlay on transfers this summer.

Loris Karius is close to joining Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, while Harry Wilson, Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic and Xheran Shaqiri are among those who could be moved on.