Jurgen Klopp Doffs Cap to Adam Lallana and Praises Liverpool's Young Stars After Everton Victory

​Adam Lallana was among the legion of Liverpool stars Jurgen Klopp praised after the 1-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Reds' young stars were given the chance to shine as Klopp elected to drop his more established first team players after a gruelling run of fixtures over the festive period and the punt came off as Curtis Jones' stunning strike secured Liverpool's place in the fourth round.

Klopp made nine changes in total from the side that beat Sheffield United on Thursday, with Lallana among the older players in a starting lineup that included prospects like Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott as well as new signing Takumi Minamino.

Shortly after the full-time whistle on Sunday evening, Klopp doffed his cap to Lallana and would go on to praise the England international alongside a number of his younger teammates.

He said, as quoted by ​Metro: "They played brave football. Unbelievable individual performances from the kids and the adults as well.





"Adam Lallana - what a game, unbelievable. Joe Gomez - organising the whole defence for maybe the first time in his life.





"Sensational game and a sensational goal from a Scouser - who could ask for more? You cannot perform like the boys performed if you think you should not perform in that team.

"They all think like that. I am so happy they all showed up tonight. The only thing I didn’t want was a draw. We had to take some risks and it paid off."

​Liverpool will learn their next opponents in the FA Cup in Monday night's draw, with ​Arsenal the only big six team not yet assured of their place in the hat ahead of their game against ​Leeds .



