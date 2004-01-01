Jurgen Klopp eases concerns over Thiago injury

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool midfielder Thiago is facing a lengthy spell out on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The Spaniard hasn't been seen since their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on December 16, after which a combination of Covid-19 and a hip injury have kept him out of action.

There had been hopes that he would make it back to the bench for Sunday's FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town, but Thiago was not included in the squad and some fans began speculating that his injury could be worse than first feared.

Fortunately, that's not the case as Klopp has revealed he expects to see Thiago back doing fitness work in the near future.

When asked about a possible return date and whether Thiago's season is over, Klopp said (via Sky Sports News): "No, neither March nor the end of the season in my mind, It's something around the hip, that's the situation.

"He needs time now. He didn't train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from [Monday] on and then we will see.

"It is not that he is out until the end of the season, not at all."

Klopp will be eager to get Thiago back up to speed as his midfield options have been somewhat limited in recent weeks, with injuries, illness and an Africa Cup of Nations call-up leaving Liverpool short of numbers.

Curtis Jones is now back after overcoming Covid-19 and an eye injury, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and young Tyler Morton acting as cover for Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Klopp may look to rotate his midfield in Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, which was supposed to be the second leg but has since been bumped forwards following the postponement of the original tie.