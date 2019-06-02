Jurgen Klopp Explains How He's Keeping Liverpool Squad Together From Afar

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has posted a number of videos in a WhatsApp group chat with his players, including celebrations after their Champions League success, before encouraging the rest of the squad to do the same.

The Reds have been breathtaking at points in recent times. They were just pipped to the Premier League crown by Manchester City last season, but did achieve Champions League glory. This season, Klopp's men were an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the league table before football was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

During this time, ​Liverpool have picked up some memorable results, and Klopp has been keen to share some of the highlights of these games with his players as he looks to keep them motivated during the current lockdown.

The German explained that he stumbled across a video on YouTube of the Reds' celebrations after their ​Champions League win, before going on to post a number of other special games from recent times. Talking to ​Liverpool's YouTube channel, Klopp said: "I started with a video about the trophy celebration after the Champions League game.

"It came up on my YouTube list and I watched it for three or four minutes, then I put it in the group just with the little phrase 'still true'. And by the way, I said, we played some exceptional games as well.

ICYMI, here's something a little bit different...Life in lockdown with Jürgen Klopp! 



 TV shows watched

 Two new hobbies tackled

 Never-before-seen old pictures shared



Full chat (8mins) with the boss ⬇️ — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 17, 2020

"So I sent them the Barcelona game, and then I sent the ​Man City game [at home], the Leicester away game, and the United at home game."

The ​Barcelona game will live long in the memory of any football fan, let alone Liverpool fans, as the Reds overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League clash to progress in hugely dramatic fashion.

The clash with City saw Klopp's men prevail 3-1 in a dominant display this season, while they were even more ruthless when they travelled to take on Leicester City. The Foxes were flying high and were expected to put the Reds under pressure, but they strolled to a 4-0 win. Elsewhere, Liverpool also overcame ​Man Utd 2-0 in 2019/20 in a game they controlled.

The 52-year-old went on to explain that he then encouraged the rest of his players to do the same and post videos of their favourite games in recent memory.

He added: "There were quite a few nice games, just these two-and-a-half, three minute clips, and I told the boys 'come on, send your favourite videos from the last year, or years'. And there were quite a few nice ones.

"The boys sent a lot of their own videos, which they made when we were driving through the city [after the Champions League win], and you can see that they really enjoyed that and they are looking forward to something similar."