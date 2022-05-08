Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool have been 'ignoring tiredness' recently

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his Liverpool players have been 'ignoring tiredness' during their recent spate of fixtures.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, the Reds are in contention for a historic quadruple this season. They are in the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as being embroiled in a tight Premier League title race with Manchester City.

Understandably, competing on multiple fronts has congested Liverpool's fixture list, but speaking before his side's meeting with Tottenham on Saturday evening, Klopp explained that the squad were 'energised' by the potential prized on offer.

"We accept it," he said. "It's intense, we know it. Winning football games is the best energiser you can have. Having big targets is a fantastic energiser, having seen the sunlight helps massively the mood.

"In the moment when you think you are tired you are definitely tired. As long as you ignore it you can go much longer, so the inner voices calm them down or shut them up if possible and you can go for long.

"We do everything so the boys can recover in the best possible way and then it's a fight on the highest level. If you want to go for everything you have to fight for everything and that means you want it.

"You don't fight a fight on this level because you have to fight, you fight on this level because you want to fight. And that's what we do. I have really no idea where it will lead us but so far it is absolutely outstanding."

Victory over Spurs would pull Liverpool two points clear at the top of the Premier League, though City would regain their advantage if they defeat Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.