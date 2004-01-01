Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's stance on further January transfers

Jurgen Klopp has confessed he does not expect Liverpool to do any further business in the January transfer window.

The Reds moved quickly to land Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, striking a deal before the window was even open to bring the in-demand Dutchman to Anfield for an initial £37m.

With Virgil van Dijk expected to miss over a month and Liverpool also struggling with injuries to no fewer than four forwards, some fans have called for the Reds to splash the cash this month to aid their push for the Premier League top four.

However, Klopp was typically dismissive of the idea of conducting more business, reiterating that his job is to work with the current crop of players available to him.

"I've had 6,000 press conferences at Liverpool, I have to tell you again the money story?" Klopp laughed. "Why could it be the reason we have money like crazy and we still don't buy players? You know the answer.

"It's not that we have so much money we don't know what to do with, but we think we don't need anyone."

He added: "I don't think [there will be more signings]. I talk about it because you ask but my job is to use the boys we have. No problem. I like the teams who line up.

“You cannot solve all your problems in the transfer window. In a dreamland, you would just buy players and bring them in - but I don’t see that happening. Injuries is the big shadow over all of us.”

Klopp did, however, acknowledge that Liverpool are not at their strongest at this current moment, although he insisted fans should not compare his current side to the monster that won the Premier League and Champions League a few years ago.

“In this moment, we are not the shiniest star, but we have to fight through it," the boss stressed. "We still have good moments. We don’t compare ourselves with our best version from last season – it’s a different time. We’re here to give a proper go.”