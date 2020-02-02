Jurgen Klopp 'Feels' for Man City After European Ban - But Claims Rules Must be Obeyed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his 'shock' over Manchester City's two-year ban from European football, and ​admitted that he 'feels for Pep and the players'.

The Citizens received their punishment for a serious breach of UEFA's club licensing and financial fair play regulations, and consequently, the Premier League champions will be unable to compete in the Champions League for the coming two seasons.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Norwich, Klopp praised City's 'sensational football' under Pep Guardiola, and confessed that he 'admires what they do and what Pep is doing ', as reported by ​Ian Doyle .

"It was a shock when I heard it. Somebody sent me the headline. I have no idea how these things work," the ​Liverpool boss said.

"What I can say is Man City play sensational football since I have been here. I always admire what they do and what Pep is doing.

" I'd imagine it's really hard for the sports people [at City]. Now they have to deal with it. I have no idea what exactly what it is [City have done]. Obviously City will appeal and I can imagine more information will come out."

Klopp was keen to underline that he feels great sympathy for Guardiola and the ​City players, insisting that they 'did nothing wrong', but he stressed that 'in the end you have to respect the rules'.

"To be honest I feel for Pep and the players. They for sure did nothing wrong.

"They played sensational football and helped each league to improve. But in the end you have to respect the rules, we will see what happens."

The Citizens remain in this season's ​Champions League competition, and it may prove to be their final chance to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time for the next few years. City face a difficult obstacle in their European hopes, as they take on Spanish giants ​Real Madrid in the round of 16.