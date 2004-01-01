Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool mood is 'completely different' following Rangers win

Jurgen Klopp feels the mood at Liverpool is 'completely different' following their 7-1 victory over Rangers.

Klopp's side have endured a terrible start to the season and, as a result, sit 10th in the Premier League after winning just two of their first eight matches.

Their struggles looked set to continue in Glasgow when Scott Arfield gave Rangers the lead, but last year's finalists turned things around in style, scoring seven without reply to claim an empathic victory.

The manager says a positive half-time team talk made a big difference, and can feel an improvement in the mood at the club now.

"We had a really positive half-time talk," said the German. "We had conceded a goal, scored an equaliser and had really positive football moments. In the end we needed to get clear in the final third and obviously that worked out – all the goals were absolutely great.

"How we played and set them up and finished them...A game is 95 minutes, if you can build on parts of the first half, you have to do that and that is what we did. It changes the mood, definitely. It is completely different."

He now feels more confident heading into the match with Manchester City at the weekend.

"That is good but we all know who we are welcoming on Sunday and this will be a different game," he added. "But it’s better to go into the game feeling like we do tonight! We will see, I am always ready for a change in the right direction, but we will see."