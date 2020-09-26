Jurgen Klopp Fires Diogo Jota Warning to Premier League Rivals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Diogo Jota after his goalscoring debut against Arsenal, but warned that he's currently operating at just '20%'.

Jota signed for the reigning Premier League champions from Wolves for a fee of around £41m, and made his debut as a second half substitute for Sadio Mane - who had already scored to pull Liverpool level after falling behind against the Gunners.

The Portuguese winger enjoyed a solid outing and struck in the 88th minute, picking up the ball from a poor defensive header on the edge of the box before striking neatly into the bottom corner.

Klopp was impressed with impact Jota had so quickly, but insisted post-match - quoted by the Evening Standard - that there's still much more to come from their new signing:

"He’s on 20 per cent of information on what we do exactly," Klopp began. "We had meetings to talk about but it all will take time and today he had like 60/70 minutes' time to see how Sadio is doing it, and came on the pitch and did incredibly well".

The German praised 'top guy' Jota for his efforts in adapting to Liverpool's style of play, but also deploying his natural game and expressed his delight with the late strike: "He scored a super goal, nice first game at Anfield - he will never forget it, I will never forget it, so cool start!"

Klopp also revealed that he had been keeping tabs on Jota for 'two or three years' and acknowledged how difficult it is to improve his side's attack further. He was also happy with the way his side performed against an improving Arsenal side, with Liverpool dominating the game for large spells.

Arsenal took the lead in the 25th minute through Alexandre Lacazette, but Liverpool responded quickly with Mane's equaliser coming just three minutes later. Andy Robertson put them ahead in the second half before Jota's strike, securing another three points and maintaining their 100% record so far this season.

They face Arsenal once again on Thursday evening in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, although both sides will likely field weakened sides due to fixture congestion.