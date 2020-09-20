Jurgen Klopp Furious With Liverpool Players After Celebrating Chelsea Red Card

Jurgen Klopp blasted some of his Liverpool players after they celebrated Andreas Christensen's red card during their 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

The Denmark international hauled down Sadio Mane in first half stoppage time after captain Jordan Henderson picked him out with a long ball over the Chelsea backline, and though he was initially given a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney, he was shown a red after a VAR review.

While this was clearly advantageous to Liverpool, and their players lightly celebrated and applauded from the touchline, Klopp was more respectful of the decision.

"Are you crazy? We never, ever do that, okay?" he told his Liverpool players, as quoted by Metro.

Frank Lampard made a tactical switch at half-time to try and keep Chelsea in the game, replacing summer signing Kai Havertz with defender Fikayo Tomori.

However, it was to no avail as Liverpool killed the game soon after the restart. Following the introduction of debutant Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane's header put the Reds in front, before the Senegal international blocked a pass from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and fired home an easy second.

Chelsea were offered a route back into the game after Thiago brought down Timo Werner inside his own box, but Jorginho's penalty was well saved by Alisson, and Liverpool coasted to victory from there.

After a concerning defensive display against Leeds United on the opening day, Klopp will be happy to claim three points and a clean sheet at a Champions League side. The Reds face another tough task a week on Monday when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal head to Anfield. Having already lost to the Gunners in the Community Shield, Liverpool will have their work cut out to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season.