Jurgen Klopp & Gary Neville clash over You'll Never Walk Alone comments

Since the announcement of the Super League, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has taken on a role as the voice of the voiceless.

He has embarked on several passionate speeches condemning those sides involved, including his beloved Manchester United and rivals Liverpool. On the latter, he questioned how the club could continue to stick by their You'll Never Walk Alone motto while simultaneously disregarding their entire fanbase.

It's a point which most fans approved of, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wasn't exactly best pleased by it all.

“Gary Neville talks about ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, that at least should already be forbidden, to be honest,” the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports (via talkSPORT). “We have a lot of rights to sing that anthem; that is our anthem, not his anthem, he really doesn’t understand this anyway.

“I wish Gary Neville would be in a hotseat somewhere and not everywhere where the most money is; he was at Man Utd and then Sky where the most money is.

“So don’t forget, that we have nothing to do with this. We are in the same situation like you are, we got the information and we have still to play football.”

Neville was immediately given the chance to respond to Klopp's comments, and questioned why the German was so focused on him when there are obviously bigger issues to deal with.

“Why is it not fair? I mean, I have handed out enough insults to Liverpool over the years,” Neville explained. "Yesterday was nothing to do with insulting Liverpool. I don’t know why I’m living in his head, to be honest with you.

“I don’t know what has spiked him. Yesterday [Sunday] was an impassioned plea from me about football and protecting football in this country and my biggest disappointment with Liverpool and Manchester United. I think I have equally distributed enough criticism to both clubs in the past 24 hours, so I don’t know what his problem is.

“I had a 25-year career at Manchester United, I’ve had an 11-year career at Sky and I worked hard for that. I’ve not been handed it, I’ve not gone where the most money is. I didn’t have choices; Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t say, ‘Gary do you want to stay here?’ every year.

“So I don’t know what he is going on about. I employ 600 people in a city, tried to look after them in a pandemic, is that not a hot enough seat for him?

“He’s done a great job at Liverpool, I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp and I loved his team. But, the fact of the matter is, he is spiky. He has been let down by his owners, his owners have thrown him under the bus. We are on the same page. But the fact of the matter is, he can’t say what he wants to say and I can, and I accept that.

“The Jurgen Klopp that we know, he hates every little single thing about this – more than I do – because it goes against everything in his life that he has believed in and he has been let down. He has been let down by his owners and so have those players at Liverpool.”

