Jurgen Klopp Gives Clearest Hint Yet at Liverpool's Summer Transfer Plans

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that it is unlikely Liverpool will bring in many new recruits in the summer, and he will instead look to improve his squad from within ahead of next season's title defence.





The financial uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus means the Reds are not expected to spend lavishly this summer, demonstrated by their unwillingness to pay Timo Werner's release clause.





Liverpool had been heavily linked with the RB Leipzig forward for months, but opted not to pay the £50m required to prise him away from the Bundesliga outfit as it was seen as irresponsible spending in the current financial climate.





Klopp is expected to have a small transfer budget ahead of Liverpool's title defence

Instead of big money signings, Klopp told BT Sport [via the Liverpool Echo] he will instead look to younger players and those on the fringes of the squad to improve the side.





"I'd like to leave the door open for players," Klopp said. "Whether that's young players or experienced players who didn't play exactly as much as they maybe wanted, it's difficult to answer the question because of how the situation is.





"If there is an opportunity for us then we will try to improve the squad but I don't know if it's possible, it's really hard to improve the group.





"With a team like us, how can you buy a player with the same quality as Bobby (Firmino) or Sadio (Mane), it's not possible."





A young Liverpool side knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup on penalties

Klopp blooded a selection of Liverpool youngsters in the Carabao and FA Cup this season, and fullback Neco Williams and midfielder Curtis Jones have both seen more game time since the Reds wrapped up the league title - each started Saturday's clash with Burnley.





Klopp will also welcome back Harry Wilson from his year on loan at Bournemouth, while Rhian Brewster will return from his spell at Swansea.





Certain senior first team players have also not featured particularly heavily this season. Naby Keita has only played 14 times in the Premier League after having his campaign disrupted by injury, while Takumi Minamino has been restricted to cameos since his January arrival from RB Salzburg.



