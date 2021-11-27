Jurgen Klopp gives injury update on 4 Liverpool players ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones remain sidelined with hamstring and eye injuries respectively for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are also unavailable for selection but Klopp offered a positive update on the pair as he expects them to be back in training next week. Crucially, however, the Reds also have no new injury concerns ahead of the hop across Stanley Park to face Everton.

Firmino has missed Liverpool’s last four games in all competitions and remains a doubt for at least another fortnight, Klopp has explained.

“Bobby is good but he is still a couple of weeks away from being fully back, but he is doing pretty much everything just with the extent of the injury we have to be careful, but it’s all fine,” the boss revealed, via LiverpoolFC.com.

Jones hasn’t featured since October because of a freak eye issue.

“There’s no real update [on Curtis], so we have to wait,” Klopp said ahead of the derby.

“I think once every two weeks they always make another examination. Curtis is completely fine, but we have to be careful with it and so we cannot rush it.”

The 20-year-old home-grown star, who will be gutted to miss facing Everton, is due another assessment later in the week.

Gomez, who last played in the Carabao Cup a month ago, and Keita, who has been nursing a hamstring problem since the 2-2 draw with Brighton, are both closer to a return.

“Joe is in a really good moment,” Klopp said. “He is doing really well, he is doing a lot of stuff outside, so hopefully next week he can be in training. I hope the same for Naby, pretty much – that he will be in training next week as well, but there's no news.”

