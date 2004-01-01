Jurgen Klopp gives injury updates on three key Liverpool players

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on the fitness levels of Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson, with the trio all likely to be available for the Reds' Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

All three players suffered injuries while on international duty with their respective countries this month, much to the frustration of their club manager.

This weekend's match is an important one for the Reds too, as they look to bounce back from two poor Premier League results. A 2-2 draw with Brighton and a 3-2 defeat to West Ham left Klopp's charges four points off leader Chelsea heading into the international break.

While Mane will definitely be available to help his side bounce back from these disappointments, there are slight doubts over the fitness of both Henderson and Robertson.

"Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else,” Klopp said on Thursday.

“He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.

“Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well.

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions.

“We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.”

After taking on Arsenal, the Reds face Porto in the Champions League. As Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages Klopp may use this fixture to rest some of his senior players.