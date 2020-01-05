Jurgen Klopp Gives James Milner Injury Update Following Liverpool's Win Over Everton

Liverpool stalwart James Milner may be facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, as manager Jurgen Klopp says the early indications are that the muscular injury he picked up against Everton is serious.

The 34-year-old was one of just three notably experienced players to start the FA Cup clash, with backup goalkeeper Adrian and midfielder Adam Lallana the others in a side constructed largely of talent from the youth ranks and fringe first-team players.

Starting at left back, his experience was set to be vital in talking an inexperienced back-line featuring Joe Gomez and the largely untested duo of Nat Phillips and Neco Williams through a big game. He lasted less than ten minutes, however, as he went down clutching his hamstring.

Klopp took no chances with Milner, who ​signed a contract extension last month, replacing him immediately with another teenager in Yasser Larouci, and the young Reds eventually upset the odds to advance, Curtis Jones' second half screamer the only goal of the game.

Progress is good news, but for Klopp - who has ​frequently spoken out against the rigours of the festive fixture schedule in England - losing a big player to injury was a major disappointment.

He said, as quoted by Liverpool's ​website: "Two players started the last game [vs Sheffield United] and one of them got injured, so that’s the situation we are in. That’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes; it’s nothing to do with the cup, it’s the timing.

“He has pain, that says it’s serious. It’s a muscle issue.” ​

There was some good news on the injury front, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return to the pitch earlier than most expected, but the versatile cover and valuable experience offered by Milner will regardless be a huge miss for Liverpool if indeed he is out long-term.





​The Reds can ease back into what is a more manageable schedule than they have had of late for the next couple of weeks, as they face Tottenham on Saturday before hosting Manchester United eight days later.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!