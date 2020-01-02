Jurgen Klopp Gives Naby Keita Update as Midfielder Joins Growing Liverpool Injury List

​ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted the Reds are taking nothing for granted, despite going a year unbeaten in the Premier League and holding a 13-point lead in the table with a game in hand. It comes as Naby Keita joins a growing injury list.





Liverpool were already missing seven players, including Fabinho, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, prior to facing Sheffield United on Thursday. Concerns over a groin injury to Keita leaves Klopp with only 12 senior players, plus new signing Takumi Minamino.

“I don’t know exactly what he has – it was the groin – but I can say already he will not be involved against Everton,” Klopp is quoted as saying on Keita by Liverpool’s official website.

“That makes it 12 adult players we have [available], plus the kids, so that’s not cool, but we cannot change it. I have no clue how it happened; I think it was the last shot in the warm-up when he felt something. He came in [the dressing room] and was limping.”

The arrival of Minamino, who could make his debut in the FA Cup against Everton at the weekend, will partially relieve at least some of the burden on the existing squad.

Liverpool have been relentless over the last 12 months, putting them on course for a record breaking season if they can maintain this incredible pace in the remaining five months of the season. Klopp has stressed that the efforts of the players must be recognised.

“I am really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted,” he said in further comments published by BBC Sport.

“Whichever line-up I choose for Sunday [against Everton], and I don't know in this moment what we need, but if you want to go through, anybody in a Liverpool shirt, you must throw your soul on the pitch because we need you 100%.”

