Jurgen Klopp gives Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold is an injury doubt for the huge Premier League clash with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold was not included in the Liverpool squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Porto, with veteran utility man James Milner filling in at right-back.

But the Liverpool number 66 may not recover from a training injury in time to face City either.

“Unfortunately [it’s an injury],” Klopp told BT Sport before kick-off in Portugal.

“It was shortly after training [on Monday], Trent went in a little bit earlier but it didn’t look serious. We did further assessment and in the end it was serious. So, he is out for today for sure, he didn’t travel with us,” the Reds boss added.

“And it doesn’t look great for the City game as well. It’s a muscle thing. We thought he was just a bit tired from the [Brentford] game but it was more and now we have to deal with that.”

Alexander-Arnold overcame a summer hamstring injury to start the new season in decent form. But he was absent from the recent Premier League win over Crystal Palace through illness and this new setback will be another blow for the 22-year-old.

Sunday’s clash with Manchester City is a big one. Liverpool lead the reigning champions by a point in the Premier League standings after six games.

Klopp’s Reds are the only remaining unbeaten team in the league and avoiding defeat would ensure they stay ahead of City. Victory, meanwhile, would mean opening up a four-point cushion over Pep Guardiola’s team and staying top regardless of other results over the weekend.

