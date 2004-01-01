Jurgen Klopp gives update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain contract talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract scenario as a 'completely normal situation' with 18 months left to run on his current deal.

Injuries in the Anfield side's midfield have given Oxlade-Chamberlain more opportunities for playing time so far this season. He's made 12 appearances in the Premier League this term - just one shy of his entire haul from last campaign - and has started the last three games in all competitions.

Klopp said: “I think it is a completely normal situation...it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months.

“But it is not important at all at the moment. In this moment what is important is how do you contribute when you play? That is the only thing.”

Injuries seem to have robbed Oxlade-Chamberlain of the explosive actions he was capable of and displayed during his first season with the Reds, but Klopp claims the England international is playing as well now as he ever has.

He added: “It's pretty much the best Oxlade since I was here. I know he was more spectacular in [past] moments, scoring against City and some really good goals, but it is a completely new quality.

“Calming the game down, knowing when to sprint with the ball, when to shoot. Being involved in all the different things on the pitch is a massive step and I'm really happy with Ox in the moment and hopefully it [stays] like this.”

With Divock Origi's future also in doubt, Klopp revealed: “It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.

"If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it. If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it.

"But it has nothing to do with now - and I don't plan with players coming, in the case if other players cannot play.

“It's about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up - if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference.”

