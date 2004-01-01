Jurgen Klopp gives update on Mohamed Salah contract talks

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that talks are ongoing with Mohamed Salah over a new Liverpool contract.

The Egyptian forward has two years left to run on his current Anfield deal. Liverpool recently announced new contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk, and will be hoping that fresh terms with Salah can be agreed.

Klopp has said that it's natural to assume that talks would be ongoing with Salah, but that he would only talk openly on the subject once any official announcement has been made by the club.

"I am involved in pretty much everything in the club," Klopp said, as quoted on Liverpool's official club website. "Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things. It’s how it always is: we don’t really speak about these kinds of things.

"I know we changed that obviously a little bit with Hendo but that doesn’t mean we will talk from now on, tell you about each little step we make in any kind of negotiation and stuff like this.

"Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day when he came back, absolutely great. We are all adults, we are all professionals. When there are talks then there are talks – and when there is a decision we will tell you.

"Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things; it’s not about Mo, it’s more in general. If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else and the decisive people can talk in the background. With two years left you can imagine there are talks, that’s it."

Liverpool host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to open the 2021/22 season with back-to-back wins.