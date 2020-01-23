Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Sadio Mane Injury After Liverpool Grind Out Another Win

​ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his team’s ability to ‘calm the game’ on Thursday night after Roberto Fimino produced a late winner against Wolves in a very difficult game at Molineux to restore the Reds’ 16-point lead atop the Premier League.





Jordan Henderson had given Liverpool the lead but Wolves hit back through the in-form Raul Jimenez. The European champions also came under considerable pressure from flying winger Adama Traore, only for Firmino to make the decisive impact at the end.

“We only had to calm the game down again – that what was needed. The goal [Wolves] scored was a counter-attack; we were 1-0 up and it was a counter-attack. That makes not too much sense,” Klopp explained after the final whistle, via LiverpoolFC.com.

“We don’t go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction if possible, that’s what we try to do, that we really fight back in difficult situations in the game. That’s what the boys did again and so, we won the game, which is really unbelievable,” he added.

A sour note from the game was Sadio Mane limping off in the first half with a suspected hamstring injury. Liverpool will have to wait to learn the severity of the problem.

“We don’t know exactly [what injury it is], it’s the muscle. He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet, obviously, we have to wait. We will see,” said in further post-match comments.

Mane’s withdrawal gave Takumi Minamino the opportunity to make his Premier League debut for the club, having so far only played in the FA Cup since his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

“Taki had now two or three weeks training with us, played different positions in training at least, played centrally in the FA Cup game, now played right and left wing,” Klopp said.

“It was really difficult for Taki, he felt immediately the calf, at half-time he needed treatment – we hope it’s nothing and he could go through [the game] so it should be fine.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!