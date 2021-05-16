Jurgen Klopp hails Alisson 'worldie' after vital West Brom win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared Alisson Becker's 'world class' heading technique to Olivier Giroud after the keeper's scarcely believable last-minute winner against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

With the two sides tied at 1-1 in the 95th minute, Alisson headed up to join the attack at a corner, and he arrowed an excellent header across goal and into the bottom corner to keep Liverpool's top-four dreams alive.

Here it is... Alisson's remarkable header deep into injury-time that handed Liverpool an incredible 2-1 victory over West Brom! ?? ⚽



The Brazilian dedicated the goal to his late father, who passed away in February, and Klopp admitted Alisson's celebrations had him overcome with emotion.

"We are really close so I know exactly what it means to him and what he thought in that moment," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It's outstanding. It's really touching. It's only football but it means the world to us."

While the narrative around the goal is obviously special enough, Klopp was keen to give Alisson credit for the sheer quality he displayed with the finish.

What a moment!!! ??? I love you boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOThy9pZCN — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 16, 2021

“We have seen it ten times back in the dressing room and it’s absolutely incredible — what a goal, what a ‘worldie’, the technique was absolutely insane," he continued (via The Times). "It was just perfect.

“If Olivier Giroud has scored that we would be saying it was a world class goal so for this goal we have to say the same.

“We haven’t had a lot of moments like that this season so we have to savour them when they come along.”

Doesn’t matter how we do it, but this one was special! Never Give Up!????? pic.twitter.com/IL7RsyeVPm — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) May 16, 2021

He continued: "Unbelievable. I've never seen something like that. Insane technique! Nowadays you can't be sure, really. 'Is something wrong? It cannot be?' So I turned around to ask, 'Am I right, did he score?' And you saw the faces of the boys. It means a lot to us, obviously.

"We are still in the race. But Wednesday [when Liverpool go to Burnley] will be the same fight."

