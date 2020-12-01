Jurgen Klopp Hails Depleted Liverpool & Explains Caoimhin Kelleher Decision

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the efforts of his depleted Liverpool side to beat Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night, both progressing to the knockout rounds and securing top spot in the group with a game to spare.

The Reds won the contest by a single goal at Anfield, scored by 19-year-old talent Curtis Jones. It makes him the third youngest Liverpool scorer in the competition behind only David N’Gog and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

19-year-old Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game | Pool/Getty Images

Neco Williams and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also got the nod to start, with the latter favoured over Adrian and making his European debut for the club.

Liverpool are missing a string of senior players through injury, with usual goalkeeper Alisson the most recent to join the list. Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson both also suffered knocks during the game but carried on until the final whistle.

Speaking afterwards, Klopp concluded it was among the best Champions League nights he has had as Liverpool boss, largely because of the very challenging circumstances.

“If someone thinks now that I like that more than a game with our supporters in, that is of course not the case. But we don’t have supporters in the stadium and then the difficult situation that we are in, winning that game 1-0, making a lot of changes…” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

“The kids played exceptional, the front three defended like devils from all directions. That’s all so important and the two centre-halves were there when we needed them.

“It’s not now that we played the best football ever, it’s about ‘this is the situation you are in, that’s what you make of it’. In the end, we are top of the group after matchday five. We have never been that before, so that’s really good.”

As for the decision to pick home-grown Kelleher in goal ahead of the more experience Adrian, Klopp said it was down the 22-year-old Irishman’s ability on the ball and his distribution to help retain possession for Liverpool and beat Ajax’s initial press. Adrian has been guilty of mistakes in the past.

“We needed the package of Caoimhin. He is a top talent anyway, but a really good shot stopper and a top footballer, so I like that,” Klopp explained.

Caoimhin Kelleher was chosen for his ability on the ball | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“We needed that for the pressing of Ajax, we needed his chips into the half-spaces and these kinds of things. That was really good, but of course in the end it is all about saving, keeping the ball out of the net, and he did that at least twice in an exceptional manner.”

Alisson is nursing a hamstring strain and is likely to also miss the clash with Wolves on Sunday. If Kelleher keeps his place for that one, it would be his Premier League debut.

