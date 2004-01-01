Jurgen Klopp hails Erling Haaland as 'best striker in the world'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Erling Haaland is the "best striker in the world" ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City at Anfield.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring an astounding 15 goals in his first nine appearances, and has also reigned supreme in the Champions League to take his tally for the season to 20.

The Norwegian was rested during City's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in midweek, so should be firing on all cylinders fitness wise when the reigning Premier League champions head to Merseyside to face Liverpool.

The Reds, by contrast, have endured a frustrating start to the season, with a raft of injury problems and ill-discipline at the back costing them dear. Liverpool have won just two of their eight Premier League games, and trail City by 13 points already - a gap that led Klopp to admit that the club are out of the title race.

Liverpool found some form on Wednesday night during the 7-1 dismantling of Rangers, but Klopp was all too aware of the threat that Haaland poses on Sunday when he sat down to talk to the media.

"Probably best striker in the world so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls," the German said when asked how his side would combat the 22-year-old's threat. "That's what we will try. Against City if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players. Doesn't make life easier.

"Salzburg, we played them. What is it about him? Even when he was very young you could see the potential. I don't think he started at Anfield but we were already pretty busy thinking about him and how to close him down. He scored anyway!

"He has the combination of being pretty physical and technical. He knows where the offsides are, reads it well. So many things to make a striker, and at City [he] has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It's a perfect fit.

"His finishing skills are exceptional but he moves really smart. You can only use speed if you use it in a smart way. His whole package makes it special."

Liverpool did manage to keep Haaland quiet during their Community Shield clash in July, though both clubs have veered off in entirely different directions after the Reds' 3-1 win at Wembley.