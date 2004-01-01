Jurgen Klopp hails 'exciting' Darwin Nunez transfer

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at Liverpool completing the 'exciting' signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The Uruguayan forward was signed for an initial €75m (£64m), with a further €25m (£21m) in add-ons, by the Reds following a breakout season at Benfica. In 2021/22 Nunez bagged 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Portuguese giants - even scoring at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp thanked Liverpool for getting the deal done early in the window, and discussed what Liverpool fans can expect from their new forward.

“This is super news, really super news. I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure," he said.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.

“He is as excited by us as we are by him, which makes for a great relationship, when you appreciate each other’s strengths. That is certainly the case here. He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it.

“He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas. He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement. He plays without fear, he’s powerful. I know he will excite our supporters.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has.

“We have wonderful attacking options already and he becomes part of that now. So there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow.

“He’s the latest addition to the wonderful LFC family and I’m sure our supporters will make him feel at home from the first moment he has the Liver bird on his chest.”