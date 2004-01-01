Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 'best Goodison Park performance' of his tenure

Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool's emphatic 4-1 victory over Everton on Wednesday as the best performance he has ever seen from his side at Goodison Park.

Klopp's title hopefuls were dominant from the first whistle to the last and scored some excellent goals en route to victory. Jordan Henderson's curling effort opened the scoring inside ten minutes, before a Mohamed Salah double and a stunning strike from Diogo Jota fired Liverpool to a comfortable victory.

It was Liverpool's biggest win at Goodison since 1982 and, after the game, Klopp was understandably delighted.

"It was, for sure, the best performance we've shown since I've been at Liverpool at Goodison," Klopp said (via Sky Sports News).

"We've had some good games here but not as good as tonight; never as calm as we were tonight, we were never as convincing as we were tonight. That is why we won the game, I'm really happy about that."

Klopp also stressed that the level of performance in such a fierce derby was evidence of just how much Liverpool have improved under him.

"Since I have been at Liverpool, we have had to learn how to play these kind of games," Klopp added. "We had to learn to play at Old Trafford, learn to play at Goodison, and tonight we showed we've taken a big step in our development, and that is really good.

"It doesn't mean anything for the future, but it shows this is our benchmark, this is the level we have to reach to overcome these teams."

The result keeps Liverpool within touching distance of the Premier League's top two. Chelsea are two points ahead in first, with Manchester City sandwiched in between.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.