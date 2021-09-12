Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah after reaching 100 Premier League goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on forward Mohamed Salah after he became the latest player to reach 100 Premier League goals.

The Egyptian poked home from close range to open the scoring in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leeds United, taking his tally to 100 in just 162 Premier League games.

Only four of the 29 other players to ever hit the 100 mark have ever managed it in fewer games than Salah: Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).

"With Mo's record, it's crazy," said Klopp (via Sky Sports News). "I don't know how many he can break and he's probably desperate to do so. Since he joined us, what a player! And he's still hungry.

"I saw him in the dressing room and we were all in the situation concerning Harvey [Elliott] but he was still not happy for not scoring one or two other goals. That's how top-class players are and that's fine."

Elliott's second-half injury, a dislocated ankle which will require surgery, marred the occasion for Klopp's men, but the boss was keen to try and give Liverpool the credit they deserved for another impressive victory.

"I thought we were really good," Klopp continued. "We played for a long period a top game. After the red card and Harvey going off, obviously everybody was in shock and we lost our rhythm a little bit but still controlled the game.

"We gave them a little bit too many counter-attacks and set pieces, that's true, but who cares. We should've made more of the football we played.

"The goal for Mo from Trent's cross is an example of what we should've done more often. We had plenty of these situations but we just couldn't find a player.

"3-0 is a great result and we're not that greedy to the point of standing here and saying we should've won five, six or 7-0. We have a lot of chances, but we have space for improvement."