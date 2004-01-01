Jurgen Klopp Hails 'World Class' Marcelo Bielsa Ahead of Opening Day Premier League Clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa ahead of their opening day Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds begin their defence of the title against the newly-promoted side, but the former Borussia Dortmund manager has warned his team not to expect an easy ride.

In an interview with BBC Radio Five Live, Klopp said: “We have a tough start against Leeds United, who have waited 16 years to get back into the top flight.

"They have a world class manager and it is a historical game so it will be very, very tough."

Since arriving at Elland Road in 2018, Bielsa has made a huge impact. In his first season, the Argentine guided Leeds to a third place finish - their best result since their relegation from the top flight in 2004.

After the disappointment of a playoff semi-final defeat to Derby, he led the Yorkshire side to the Championship title, finishing ten points clear of West Brom in second.

Now ,the former Marseille boss is preparing for his first season in the Premier League, with his side expected to ruffle a few feathers in the coming year.

The 65-year-old has been busy in the transfer market, adding Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno and German centre back Robin Koch among others to his roster.

Klopp isn't the only high-profile manager to speak of his adulation for the Leeds man. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a big admirer.

When asked about Bielsa, the former Barcelona boss said as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I love him as a human being. He trained me when I was young in a incredible way and I feel his success like my success.

"Everyone who works with him is a better player and the teams are better. That's why he’s a special manager and special person."