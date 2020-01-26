Jurgen Klopp 'Happy' With Dejan Lovren But Liverpool Yet to Open Contract Talks

​Jurgen Klopp is reported to be 'happy' to keep Dejan Lovren at Liverpool until the end of his contract, but the club are yet to open talks with the Croatian over extending his contract beyond the 2020/21 season.

Lovren has been used as a rotation option at the back this season, infrequently partnering ​Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence, but he has made just one ​Premier League appearance since the turn of the year - a start in the shock 3-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Joe Gomez is established as an automatic starter, and with Joel Matip also fit and available again, there is a growing feeling that ​Lovren could be off when the transfer window reopens.

He was close to a move in the summer of 2019, and ​reports last month claimed that Lazio had joined city rivals Roma in the frame, along with North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham.

Cross-reference that with reports from Italy (as relayed by ​The Express) which also cite Roma and Arsenal, and you get the picture of what could be quite the bidding war for the £20m-rated defender.

Despite all the apparent interest in his signature and his reported to desire to move on for regular first-team football, however, the ​Mail claim that Liverpool are by no means sweating the situation.

In a report nosed on the fact the Reds are putting all contract talks on hold for the time being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's said that Klopp is quite relaxed about the situation, and happy to keep hold of Lovren for next season even if it means him leaving for free in the summer of 2021.

No deal has yet been tabled to Lovren, nor is one expected to be on the immediate horizon, but the 'strong relationship' between player and manager means the situation is likely to remain amicable for the foreseeable - regardless of his contract situation.