Jurgen Klopp happy with 'exceptional' Darwin Nunez despite wasted chances

Jurgen Klopp praised Darwin Nunez for an ‘exceptional’ performance despite the Liverpool striker wasting chances in the win at Aston Villa.

Liverpool put on a powerful display at Villa Park, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcekic.

They probably should have had more, though, with Uruguayan Nunez squandering a host of chances during the match.

However, he was also a powerful runner in behind, stretching the Villa defence and creating space for others, and Klopp said he is not even remotely worried about a lack of final product from the former Benfica man.

“It’s incredible what a game he played,” Klopp told Amazon Prime Sport of Darwin Nunez.

“Life is unfair. He will score, there’s no doubt about that. What he gives us... he has power that’s incredible.

“Of course he will score. I was in this situation very often with strikers, and everything will be fine. His game was exceptional.”

Klopp was also understandably pleased with the performance as a whole as his side moved into the top six in the Premier League.

“It was a top performance in a difficult game,” Klopp said. “We played exceptionally in the first-half, even though Villa had their moments. We were really good, I liked what I saw.

“In the second-half we missed a little bit the last step. Aston Villa was pushing hard, that’s normal in a home game. We knew that would happen. You have to get through these periods.”