Jurgen Klopp Has 'Direct Line' of Contact With Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are ready to join Real Madrid in the race for Kylian Mbappe next summer, with Jurgen Klopp said to have a 'direct line' of contact to the player.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain for a mind-blowing €180m in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to score 97 goals in 132 games for his hometown club.

After signing a five-year contract, his current deal is due to expire in 2022 and the 21-year-old is due to be the subject of the biggest transfer saga of the decade should he not sign a renewal.

According to Sport Witness, via Spanish newspaper Sport, a renewal isn't close to being done and Mbappe's two most likely destinations are the Bernabeu or Anfield.

While Real Madrid are the clear favourites, with the player having always 'dreamed' about playing for the 13-time European champions since he was a young boy, Klopp is keen to bring him to the Premier League and he is reportedly 'attracted' to the move.

Mbappe supposedly spoke directly to Klopp back in 2017 as Liverpool tried to sign the player, but he opted to join PSG. Since then, the player and German manager have had a 'direct line' of communication which could help the English champions make the deal happen.

Currently Mbappe is valued at around €180m due to his contract status but both Liverpool and Real Madrid are hopeful that should he make it to next summer without renewing, PSG will be forced to lower their demands.

Real Madrid are struggling to come up with the funds needed for the deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sport say that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has already agreed to let Vinicius Jr go the other way in a deal, but the remaining cash is proving a problem.

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful that they can pounce on that hesitance by striking a deal with last season's Champions League finalists. Klopp will need to use that direct line to convince Mbappe to ignore the interest of his childhood idol and dream club in order to get him to the Premier League.