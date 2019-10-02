Jurgen Klopp Hints at What Position Takumi Minamino Will Play in at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a potential positional change for new Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino ​ ahead of his arrival from RB Salzburg.





Minamino will complete his £7.25m move to Anfield in the new year, and will be available for selection for Liverpool's third round FA Cup tie with Merseyside rivals Everton.





The 24-year-old has been deployed as a winger or forward in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, but Klopp has suggested he could opt to play him in a midfield role as well.

Hello, Liverpool fans! I am very happy to be part of Liverpool Family. Always try to do my best for Liverpool FC!!! tm18 pic.twitter.com/mLedDx1OAT — TakumiMinamino 南野拓実 (@takumina0116) December 19, 2019

Speaking to ​ESPN , Klopp said: "You always need fresh legs when you play Sunday and Wednesday just to keep everybody on their toes. It isn't a competition, it is just to have different options in different moments.





"The door is wide open for Taki to come straight into the team. He has been really welcome since he came in.

"He is a very exciting player and it is really good that Liverpool played him so the supporters could see that he is a proper player.

"He is a player that we need and can play in all the offensive positions and can maybe play as an eight as well, we will have to see that."

​Liverpool fans have already been treated to a taste of their new signing, after Minamino's Salzburg faced Liverpool in the Champions League group stage of this season's competition.

The two sides played out a thrilling 4-3 at Anfield, with Minamino getting himself on the score sheet, before Liverpool ran out 4-3 winners in Austria.

The Japan international has nine goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, but despite his strong strike rate, Klopp may deploy him in a deeper midfield role.

This would not be the first time the Liverpool manager has tinkered with players' positions at Liverpool, with James Milner doing at stint at right back under Klopp, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transforming from a winger to a central midfielder - though he has admitted it's his preferred position.

Liverpool fans will have to wait until their side's trip to Tottenham to see Minamino in Premier League action, as January signings are unable to play in match week 21 for their new sides according to ​Premier League rules.