Jurgen Klopp Hints That He Would Consider Extending Liverpool Contract Beyond 2024

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he could remain at Liverpool past the end of his current deal, despite previously suggesting he would leave Anfield when his contract expires in 2024.

The 53-year-old signed a contract extension last December to keep him at the club until 2024. Previously, he had been expected the take a break from football once his Liverpool deal ended in 2022.

Klopp has long intended to take a year's sabbatical once he departs Merseyside, and although he maintained this is still the case, he has admitted he would consider renewing his Liverpool contract past 2024.

"A lot of people ask me this question. I have never heard someone ask Pep Guardiola about that but his contract ends next year," the Reds boss told Leeroy Matata in an interview on Youtube.

"I've got four years left which feels like an eternity in football. A lot can happen during this time. I would assume that in four years I will think about whether to renew or not.

"If I don't renew, I'll go on holiday. When I leave Liverpool, I won't take a new job the next day. That's for sure. I will take a one-year break after Liverpool."

Should he remain with the Reds until 2024, Klopp would have spent nine years at Liverpool. This would be the German's longest spell in management, having been with both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund for seven years.

Klopp would also become Liverpool's longest serving manager since Bob Paisley, who was in charge at Anfield for nine years between 1974 and 1983.

However, even if he does extend his stay beyond 2024, the former Dortmund boss still has a way to go to become the longest serving manager in Liverpool history, with Tom Watson clocking up 19 years in the Anfield dugout between 1896 and 1915.